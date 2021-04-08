Man killed in fire he reportedly started to harm someone else

Latest update April 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man was on Tuesday killed in a fire he reportedly started, to harm someone else.
Police have identified the man as Phineas Headly, 27, of Lot 63 C, Nabacalis, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to a police report, the fire which killed Headly was set around 16:50hrs.
An investigation carried out by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) revealed that the fire was maliciously set by the victim. Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, explained that it stemmed from a dispute between the victim and another individual.
Kaieteur News understands that the “row” was over “someone cheating on the other”.
Detectives were told by Headly’s relatives, who live close by, that they had heard a loud explosion and screams coming from his one-storey wooden home that afternoon.
When they rushed out, the relatives said that they saw him lying in the yard with burns about his body. Fire fighters, according to the police report, were summoned and Headly’s relatives rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
As firemen successfully extinguished the blaze at Headly’s home, doctors at the GPHC were performing emergency surgery to save his life.
However, those efforts proved futile as Headly died from his injuries around 21:50hrs. Relatives have since related to cops that Headly suffered from a mental disorder.
One of those relatives was also quoted in another section of the media saying, that he lived with a woman and the two were arguing earlier that day. Headly, the report stated, had reportedly accused the woman of being unfaithful to him.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
