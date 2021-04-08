Leon Seaton Jr swims personal best in 50m freestyle in Argentina ‘I have 2 more events before Olympic qualification period ends’ says Leon

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Olympic swimming hopefuls, Andrew Fowler and Leon Seaton, represented Guyana at the CONSANAT South American Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina which concluded on March 29.

Both athletes competed in the 50M and 100M Freestyle as well as the 50M Butterfly events at the championships.

Leon’s time of 24.84 in the freestyle is a Guyana record, bettering his previous best of 25.15 to beat his countryman Andrew Fowler and become youngest Guyanese swim so fast.

Leon also recorded times of 28.62 in the 50 Fly and 56.05 in the 100 Free in Buenos Aires.

“My experience in Argentina was a great one and I hope to continue my training and producing great results. I achieved a new personal best in my 50M freestyle and it was amazing,” disclosed the talented 16-year-old Silver Shark Aquatic Swim Club’s member.

Leon revealed that the pandemic has not had any major effects on him although it stopped some of his training days. But he was quick to add that was not a major setback for him.

“At the moment Florida is containing the virus. They are administering Vaccines state wide to anyone 18 and over but soon Vaccines will be available for 16 year-olds and I believe the virus will be controlled. Everyone is told to wear their mask in public and keep sanitising their hands,” explained the teenager who resides in South Ruimveldt, Guyana.

Leon is currently on a five-month FINA scholarship in Florida at the Azura Florida Aquatics which commenced last November but has now been extended to June.

The benefits of this Scholarship varies but the biggest one is having the opportunity to train with World Class Athletes who are all working in harmony to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“Since I have been here I have not had any challenges and I doing well and everything is fine.

I am not disappointed in not making the Olympic qualifying as yet since the qualifying period is not over and I still have multiple events before it ends in June,” explained Leon who last November competed in the 2020 Patriot Aquatics Winter Invite and clocked five new Personal Best (PB) times.

“The training schedule is tough and begins at 5am and lasts throughout the day; it includes several sessions in pool and dry land training also,” informed the St Roses High school student.

Leon has also been doing online schooling to prepare himself for the academic challenge and will return in June to write his CXC exams.

“Since the beginning of my scholarship I have seen much improvement and recently I achieved a time long forthcoming. I still have the ability to improve and keep pushing.

The scholarship has helped me in a great way when it comes to improving my swimming speed and techniques.

My scholarship has recently been extended to June and there are two scheduled events between now and the Olympics that I am expected to attend. They both serve as qualifiers,” concluded Guyana’s fastest 16-old in the pool.