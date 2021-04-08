Investigation launched into cop’s alleged request to touch complainant’s breasts

Kaieteur News – An investigation has been launched into an allegation made by a woman that a policeman attached to the Turkeyen Police Station asked to touch her breasts when she visited the Station to make a report. Kaieteur News was informed of this development yesterday.

According to Georgetown Police Commander, Simon McBean, an official complaint has been filed and the Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has been notified.

However, McBean said that the policeman at the center of the investigation has not yet been identified. He however assured that the rank’s identity would soon be known, as the relevant authorities will carry out a detailed investigation.

The young woman who made the complaint, Sofia, 27, (not her real name), is presently in custody for knifing her ex-boyfriend, Darren Harris, 46, to death during an argument they had on Thursday last. She has since claimed that she killed him in self-defence.

However, she alleged that five days prior to the stabbing, she had gone to lodge a domestic violence report against Harris at the Turkeyen Police Station.

Harris had allegedly broken a bottle and threatened to stab Sofia and her father for putting him out. Instead of taking the report, Sofia claimed that a “tall, black, fat up officer” had asked if he could touch her breasts to see if they were real.

Sofia said that she became annoyed and told him “I aint come hay fuh deh pon stupidness,” before walking out of the office.

Her father, Ivan Nedd, had also related the alleged sexual harassment of his daughter to Kaieteur News in a separate interview.

In fact, the man said that he reported the matter to the police at the Turkeyen Police Station as well.

“When the stabbing happen and the police took her away, I went with her too and they took a statement from me and it was then that I told them that one of the officers there sexually harassed my daughter on Saturday night (five days prior to the stabbing),” Nedd told Kaieteur News.

It would appear that the cop who Nedd reported the matter to never took his (Nedd’s) statement about the sexual harassment.

McBean had said too that no records were found at the Turkeyen Police Station of a domestic violence dispute on Saturday March 27 last, or that of the sexual harassment by one of his ranks on Thursday April 1, last.