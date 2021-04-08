Health Ministry dubs “anti-vaxxer stance” as reckless, irresponsible

Latest update April 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2021 News
– calls on persons to stay home and go out only when necessary
Kaieteur News – “Reckless and irresponsible” is the term being embraced by the Ministry of Health to speak out against the prevailing “anti-vaxxer stance” that has been taken by many Guyanese, as government rolls out its COVID-19 immunisation programme.
In a press statement that sought to announce a new group of persons being eligible for vaccination, the Ministry noted that as it continues its aggressive rollout of the vaccination process, there are concerns about the “anti-vaxxers’ stance.” “While vaccination is not mandatory in Guyana, it is an effective public health measure that protects against certain diseases. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will protect against severe illnesses and, therefore, is imperative for every citizen,” the MOH stated.
It has therefore urged that those who are publicly castigating vaccination with conspiracy theories should desist from doing so. “The vaccines in use will protect people, making them safer and stopping the COVID-19 virus. It will not turn anyone into something else; it will definitely not turn anyone into any animal. We urge citizens to dismiss these conspiracy theories and to ignore those spreading wild tales,” the Ministry asserted.
Furthermore, it was noted that the urgency for vaccination is now at an all-time high, and it is the only way out of the current pandemic. However, it will be a while before all Guyanese are fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.
The Ministry noted too, that adherence is imperative to the gazetted guidelines, stating that this is a “life-and-death” situation. It noted too that the “continued reckless gathering around the country is playing a game of roulette with the angels of death,” and it therefore could not be blunter in its call for persons to stay home and go out only when necessary.
The new global COVID-19 surge was also highlighted and the Ministry acknowledged that Guyana as well has been impacted. It stated that after a year of circulation, the virus has become more effective in spreading during this new surge and it has become more virulent and deadlier.
Additionally, it noted that hospital beds are becoming increasingly occupied with COVID-19 patients, who become sicker more rapidly, noting that even young people, some without underlying conditions, are not being spared.
