Harmon, Ramjattan beg US Ambassador to be news source for Opposition

– says local media unhelpful in getting message across

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s political opposition—the coalition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC)—believes that the local media has been unhelpful in getting its message across and as such, has requested that US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch, ferries its message to Washington, on a regular basis.

Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, made the request on Tuesday last during a meeting with the Ambassador and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, Mark Cullinane.

The meeting was held at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and saw participation from AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, according to a public missive released by the Opposition on Wednesday.

The Opposition Leader requested that the Opposition views be communicated to Washington on a regular basis, having regard to the fact “that a large section of the local media landscape is unhelpful to the Opposition.”

In fact, Harmon also requested of Ambassador Lynch that the Opposition be informed of any major changes on US Policy decisions on Guyana.

According to the APNU+AFC public statement on Wednesday, the meeting focused primarily on a number of issues, particularly on matters relating to governance, parliamentary democracy and national security.

“The Leader of the Opposition shared the coalition’s views and observations on these issues, and how they broadly affect the Guyanese people and, specifically, the impact and effect on supporters of the APNU+AFC.”

According to the coalition, Harmon also used the opportunity to highlight what it calls the discriminatory practices of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, since taking office and pointed to “the arbitrary firing of public servants, the distribution of COVID-19 cash grants, politically motivated charges and the arbitrary arrests of persons perceived to be Coalition supporters, among other issues.”

It was reiterated too, “that a spirit of consensus and collaboration is necessary and this requires putting the good of the country first as being paramount.”

Additionally, the Opposition said there ought to be an effort to engage in meaningful dialogue, with the support of the US, “to ensure that the PPP regime does not govern in a manner marginalising a large section of the population.”

The party said too that a copy of the summary report on the “PPP regime’s executive lawlessness, political persecution and ethnicisation of Guyana for the period August 2 to December 25, 2020, was shared with the US Ambassador and Deputy Chief of Mission.”

It has since committed to providing an updated report for the current period to be shared “within a short space of time.”