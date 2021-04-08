Latest update April 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana tun a trickle!

Apr 08, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Everything ah trickle in Guyana. Water does trickle through dem taps at certain hours of de day.
Every year yuh hearing about improvements in de water supply. Yuh bin hearing dis tune since Noah build he ark. But if yuh nah gat overhead water tank and water pump, yuh does gat to fetch water in bucket. Up to now, yuh can’t get decent pressure pun de second storey of yuh house.
De oil wealth also deh pun a trickle. Last year dem seh we would ah get US$300M. Now dem blaming corona because we fall short by 50 percent. And none of dem money nah use yet because it lock down in wan account in Uncle Sam.
But even when it come it gan be a trickle. Two percent royalty and 50 percent profit oil after all dem expense, mean we might each get a bag of tennis rolls each day… if we lucky.
Even education tun to trickle. Dem children deh home and dem watching de Learning Channel. Or suh dem parents believe. As soon as dem parents back tun, dem children hand pun de remote.
De online learning coming at a trickle also. De bandwidth so slow dat de data coming at a trickle. Dem children falling asleep in front de computer while it reconnecting to de Internet.
But dem contractors smiling! De money might be trickling fuh de small man but dem contractor money flowing fuh build road, schools and bridges all over de country.
Talk half and remember what rain can’t full, neither can dew!

