Gold is Money capture Joseph, Mc Ewan dominoes title

Apr 08, 2021 Sports

The victorious Gold is Money.

Big Boss Girls accept their prize from Faye Joseph.

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money emerged champions of the Faye Joseph and Colin Mc Ewan dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday at Turning Point.
Gold is Money marked 82 games with Ewie Gordon, Ganesh Sankar and Clearance Whitehead scoring 15 each and Shaun Morgan 14.
Big Boss Girls placed second with 68 games. Niki Haywood chalked 16 games, Leander (only name given), Cheryl Fraser and Lavern Spencer made 13 apiece.
Providence was third with 66 games. David De Santos made 16 games, Shawn Davis and Junior Smith got 12 each.
Both Faye Joseph and Colin Mc Ewan are former presidents of the GDA.

 

