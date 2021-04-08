Big man cricket postpones tournament due to Covid spike

Kaieteur News – The Big Man Cricket Committee has made a conscious decision to postpone the continuation of our Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka BMC T25 Tournament until further notice due to the recent spike in COVID 19 cases and deaths. BMC would like to urge all Guyanese to adhere strictly to the published protocols of the National COVID 19 Task Force and the Ministry of Health. A release from the BMC informed, “Further, we urge persons to secure their vaccinations at the earliest opportunity. This combination will surely assist us all to eliminate this deadly virus in the quickest possible time.

Further, we continue to experience some unpredictable weather. We will continue to assess this situation in tandem and announce the restart of this competition at the earliest opportunity.

At the end of the last round of play in the Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka BMC T25 tournament, Jai Hind Jaguars still lead the points table:

TEAMS P W L Tie/No result Game pts Batting pts Bowling pts Total pts

Jai Hind Jaguars 4 4 0 0 80 33 26 139

West Bank Warriors 3 2 0 1 50 21 20 91

Essequibo Eagles 3 2 0 1 50 10 18 78

GT Royal Rangers 4 1 2 1 30 19 20 69

West Dem Vipers 3 1 2 1 20 16 18 54

Timothy MC Masters 3 0 2 1 10 13 12 35

Legends 3 0 2 1 10 9 8 27

Real Warriors 3 0 2 1 10 1 6 17