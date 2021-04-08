Affiliated member of the Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy promoted

Latest update April 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – On the 29 of March 2021, Shihan Nowieldath Khedoe of Suriname was once again under the watchful eyes of a five (5) member panel headed by President of the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy Hanshi/Soke, A. Nazim Yassim and President of the Guyana Martial Arts Masters Association International and Grandmaster/Professor Christopher Norville.
Shihan Khedoe was at this time going through an exam to establish his own system of martial arts “SHURIKEN-RYU” a system that use techniques from the kyokushin karate and the other systems of martial arts that he has learnt over the past 30 plus years. And so he has fulfilled all the Physical, and Mental requirements; attaining the technical knowledge in this art and have excelled in these special skills. He has acted with Honor, Respect, Self-Confidence and Discipline.
Shihan Khedoe, with age, experience and knowledge on his side, demonstrated his skills well enough to be given the green light for his system, and so he has done it again, this time with the international rank of 10th Dan black belt and the title of Hanshi.
Shihan Khedoe now Hanshi Khedoe marched his way into history as he stepped out to continue to build his system of martial arts “SHURIKEN-RUY” a system that is Recognized by the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy and the Guyana Martial Arts Masters Association International.
Apr 08, 2021Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt First Division team is widely considered one of the top first division team in Guyana and over the two last years has dominated the game...
Apr 08, 2021
Apr 08, 2021
Apr 08, 2021
Apr 08, 2021
Apr 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are some startling, unflattering, acidic descriptions by a former UK Cabinet Minister of the... more
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC had plans for the re-introduction of National Service. The launch of the National Cadet... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The response by policy makers of the International Financial Institutions (IFIs)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]