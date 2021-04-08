Affiliated member of the Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy promoted

Kaieteur News – On the 29 of March 2021, Shihan Nowieldath Khedoe of Suriname was once again under the watchful eyes of a five (5) member panel headed by President of the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy Hanshi/Soke, A. Nazim Yassim and President of the Guyana Martial Arts Masters Association International and Grandmaster/Professor Christopher Norville.

Shihan Khedoe was at this time going through an exam to establish his own system of martial arts “SHURIKEN-RYU” a system that use techniques from the kyokushin karate and the other systems of martial arts that he has learnt over the past 30 plus years. And so he has fulfilled all the Physical, and Mental requirements; attaining the technical knowledge in this art and have excelled in these special skills. He has acted with Honor, Respect, Self-Confidence and Discipline.

Shihan Khedoe, with age, experience and knowledge on his side, demonstrated his skills well enough to be given the green light for his system, and so he has done it again, this time with the international rank of 10th Dan black belt and the title of Hanshi.

Shihan Khedoe now Hanshi Khedoe marched his way into history as he stepped out to continue to build his system of martial arts “SHURIKEN-RUY” a system that is Recognized by the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy and the Guyana Martial Arts Masters Association International.