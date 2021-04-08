A case of mistaken identity

Kaieteur News – It is a case of a mishit, of a chillingly efficient execution, that supposedly went wrong. We do not think that anyone in his right mind would be so bold as to step forward, and state that the killers got the wrong man, and that it was he who was the intended target, and that all of those 20 bullets were meant for him. But that is what has happened in the course of the three-day holiday weekend of late March.

A Guyanese citizen, admittedly not one held in the highest esteem by more than a few of his peers, has come forward to say that he was the intended victim of the murderous Main Street fusillade of bullets that ended in an execution. From all appearances, there was one objective and one objective only at that ungodly hour on Main Street. It was to put somebody away with authority and finality; one of these instances of a cold-blooded execution that was well thought out and near flawlessly delivered. It would have been flawless, from the perspective of the perpetrators and supposed intellectual authors, if the intended target went down in that hail of steel. There are so many ingredients, so many pieces of evidence that speaks to so much of what is at work here, and how we are here.

We are in a bad way, and one would hope that it is not the beginning of anything more ominous, those things that were not so long ago, so sinister and ruinous to this society when they raged unchecked. Like most of Guyana, we at this paper have no information, no insight, and no idea as to who the intended target was; that is, the real one, if there was supposed to be another one. But what we do know is this: a man is shot like a dog in the street and that should be that, with citizens moving on and the police taking over, the problem is that it isn’t, for there is so much that is troubling, all of it frightening and endangering.

It is that the execution was shocking in its brazenness and enlightening in its comprehensiveness and worrying in its deadliness. We go through this – as best as we reasonably can, and hopefully in a sensible manner – in a step-by-step effort to make sense of this, from what should alarm all citizens, concerned about their safety and security. Meaning, that of their family, their community, and their country.

To begin with, that execution has all the hallmarks of a hit that was meticulously planned with careful and lengthy observation and intelligence gathering, so as to assure that the time and place and target were all perfectly aligned. It was then just a matter of seizing the moment presented, and pulling the trigger. Clearly, it was clinically carried out, and with astounding military insertion and precision, which only a few in this country can bring to bear on circumstances that require such. The only fly in the ointment at this time, and it is a sizable and agitating one, is this public claim now circulating that the executioners got the wrong man. It comes from the best source possible: one who should be in the know, and in this case, it is the intended victim himself.

To add to all this, there was the skillful mapping out of rapid withdrawal and retreat by the perpetrators and possible orchestrators. The cover of darkness served well, and it is our wish at this paper that more darkness does not cover-up what went down a couple of weeks ago on Main Street and within sighting distance of the official home of this country’s leader. The worrying darkness of uninhibited curfew violation, of smooth travelling past police stations and police outposts, of muffled evidence from CCTV footage.

Last, there was the matter of resources: of manpower (primed executioners), financial power (payoffs and destroyed vehicle), intelligence assets (awareness), collaborating assets (possible cover-up, as claimed and suspected). And, overall, the heavy blanket of silence that has since shrouded this heinous incident. As the days go by, that silence takes on a texture of impenetrability, so thick it is. The question that makes the rounds is a simple one: is this the beginning of more of these kinds of affairs to take place? Like all Guyanese, we watch and wait.