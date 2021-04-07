Where is de evidence of a third wave?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys tired of calling fuh more stringent measures to stem de COVID. Dem boys bin calling fuh a lockdown since last year; but nobody nah tekkin dem boys seriously.

But is only now it looking like de government trying fuh get serious. But dem nah serious enough and is nuff blow-blow yuh hearing.

De advisor seh Guyana deh in a third wave. When dem boys hear dis, dem boys had to look back at de graphs of de total number of cases and de chart of de total number of daily new cases. Now in relation to de former, dem boys nah see no significant bending of de curve fuh suggest dat we in any wave other dan de first wave.

When dem boys look at de other chart of daily new cases, dem boys nah see no sign of any third wave either. Normally, each wave does be represented in de form of a bell curve. But de number of daily cases nah appearing like any third bell curve.

So dem boys asking fuh de evidence of a third wave. Dem boys also asking de advisor if he can provide de evidence dat younger people getting sicker and more severely infected dan before. And dem boys want know if there is any evidence dat is a new variant spreading faster or is just a case of more infections because people dropping dem guard.

If as dem claiming, de virus becoming more virulent – spreading faster – dem boys expect fuh see a higher reproduction number. And if more young people finding dem way into de COVID-ICU, dem boys expect dat it should not be a problem fuh de advisor fuh make de numbers public.

Dem boys also wan know if any of dem old people wah dying bin get vaccinated!

Talk half and remember de numbers don’t lie!