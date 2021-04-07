Suspect confesses to killing Swan man in home; claims intention was to rape female occupant

Kaieteur News – One of the two suspects arrested in the murder of a man who was found dead in his Swan, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway home, has reportedly confessed to detectives that he is guilty of being involved in the killing.

The lifeless body of 23-year-old Roy Ross was found with multiple stab wounds in his living room sometime after 06:00hrs on Monday by his neighbour.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, has confirmed reports that the suspect admitted that he was involved and he implicated another individual who he claimed fatally stabbed the victim.

Kaieteur News was told that the suspects went to Ross’s house with the intention to “commit an unlawful sexual act on one of the occupants of the house”, with the expectation that he (Ross) was not at home.

This media house had reported that the father of two was last seen alive sometime around midnight on Sunday by his girlfriend, with whom he lived with. The two shared a relationship and have a child together. In his confession, the suspect told investigators that upon their arrival at the house, they were confronted by Ross, and there a fight allegedly broke out. The fight led to the now dead man being stabbed about four times across his body. He reportedly received stab wounds to his elbow, chest, shoulder and abdomen.

According to information received, Ross’s girlfriend was staying with her mother but had gone to check on him in the company of her brother. The two had seen Ross walking in his yard shining his torchlight around the area. Prior to this, the 23-year-old was seen consuming alcohol with a group of men at a shop located near the Swan ball field. A community member told Kaieteur News that one of the suspects was heard telling people that “I just feel to kill somebody tonight”. The woman said she knew Ross well and he was never a person to “pick trouble with anybody or get himself involved in any sort of problem.”

This publication was made to understand that both the suspects are cousins; a manhunt has been launched for another suspect. The investigation into Ross’s death continues.