Suspect confesses to killing Swan man in home; claims intention was to rape female occupant

Latest update April 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – One of the two suspects arrested in the murder of a man who was found dead in his Swan, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway home, has reportedly confessed to detectives that he is guilty of being involved in the killing.
The lifeless body of 23-year-old Roy Ross was found with multiple stab wounds in his living room sometime after 06:00hrs on Monday by his neighbour.
Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, has confirmed reports that the suspect admitted that he was involved and he implicated another individual who he claimed fatally stabbed the victim.
Kaieteur News was told that the suspects went to Ross’s house with the intention to “commit an unlawful sexual act on one of the occupants of the house”, with the expectation that he (Ross) was not at home.
This media house had reported that the father of two was last seen alive sometime around midnight on Sunday by his girlfriend, with whom he lived with. The two shared a relationship and have a child together. In his confession, the suspect told investigators that upon their arrival at the house, they were confronted by Ross, and there a fight allegedly broke out. The fight led to the now dead man being stabbed about four times across his body. He reportedly received stab wounds to his elbow, chest, shoulder and abdomen.
According to information received, Ross’s girlfriend was staying with her mother but had gone to check on him in the company of her brother. The two had seen Ross walking in his yard shining his torchlight around the area. Prior to this, the 23-year-old was seen consuming alcohol with a group of men at a shop located near the Swan ball field. A community member told Kaieteur News that one of the suspects was heard telling people that “I just feel to kill somebody tonight”. The woman said she knew Ross well and he was never a person to “pick trouble with anybody or get himself involved in any sort of problem.”
This publication was made to understand that both the suspects are cousins; a manhunt has been launched for another suspect. The investigation into Ross’s death continues.
Apr 07, 2021Kaieteur News – Ride Along GY, the first bicycle rental and tour company in Guyana located at Lot 25 Durban Street, Werk-En-Rust, recently signed an agreement with SQ Apparel (formerly SQUADRA)...
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – The PPP made a stunning comeback in the March 2020 election. Seven months after this achievement in... more
Kaieteur News – A young woman wrote a very distressing Open Letter to the First Lady of Guyana, Mrs. Arya Ali. In that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The response by policy makers of the International Financial Institutions (IFIs)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]