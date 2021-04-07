SQ Apparel is the official apparel sponsor for Ride Along GY

Kaieteur News – Ride Along GY, the first bicycle rental and tour company in Guyana located at Lot 25 Durban Street, Werk-En-Rust, recently signed an agreement with SQ Apparel (formerly SQUADRA) to be its apparel sponsor for the next two years.

As part of the agreement, SQ Apparel will provide staff and customer gears which include polos, T-shirts, masks, rain coats, bicycle jersey, bicycle shorts and backpacks, fully branded for Ride Along GY.

SQ Apparel, a Florida based company which designs and manufactures fully custom apparel has been operating for over 20 years. The company has been providing apparel to numerous entities in Guyana over the last 13 years, Sports Plus Store located in Linden is an exclusive SQ Apparel outlet.

Ride Along GY, the first entity of this kind in Guyana which caters to both Guyanese and overseas visitors who can enjoy a ride on their comfortable bikes while taking in the beauty of the environs, operates in the City presently but has plans to establish multiple bicycle hubs throughout Guyana.

They will provide services focused on promoting tourism, health, fitness, with a sense of community through the use of an eco–friendly means of transportation.