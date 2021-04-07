Accident claims life of pensioner

Kaieteur News – An accident that occurred on Monday night on the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), at around 21:30 hrs. has claimed the life of 86-year-old, Neville Williams, a resident of New Scheme, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

According to a press release, a motor vehicle with plate number, PYY 114, was proceeding south within the eastern drive lane along the eastern carriageway. The driver reported that the pedestrian walked out onto the roadway and directly into the path of the vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly tried to swerve from the deceased, but failed due to his close proximity. This led to the left side of the vehicle colliding with Williams. As a result of the impact, Williams fell to the road where he sustained several injuries.

Kaieteur News understands that the driver exited the vehicle in order to render assistance to the injured but conscious Williams. He then proceeded to place the victim in the vehicle and rushed to the Accident & Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). On arrival, the injured man was examined by a doctor, who subsequently pronounced him dead. A post mortem is to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver and no trace of alcohol was present. He is currently in custody and investigations are continuing.