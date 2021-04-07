Latest update April 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Logger gets “licks” after approaching man to fight

Apr 07, 2021 News

Adolph Allicock.

Kaieteur News – A logger who approached a man to fight on Monday ended up “getting licks” at Kwakwani Park, Region Ten. Police identified him as Adolph Allicock, better known as “Dog Man”. Allicock was beaten sometime around 22:35hrs.
According to police reports, Allicock believes that the man is sleeping with his wife and has been angry with him for some time now. On Monday night, he reportedly saw the individual walking in the company of friends and decided to approach him (the man) with a rum bottle in his right hand.
Police stated that Allicock started an argument with the man and pelted him with the rum bottle. The individual was struck to his face and in retaliation, he reportedly picked up a piece wood and began beating the logger.
He reportedly lashed Allicock several times to his left side face, forehead, shoulder and lower left leg. After being beaten, Allicock was rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where he was treated and admitted. His condition according to police is regarded as serious. The suspect has since been arrested and is in police custody as investigation into the assault continues.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

SQ Apparel is the official apparel sponsor for Ride Along GY

SQ Apparel is the official apparel sponsor for Ride Along GY

Apr 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – Ride Along GY, the first bicycle rental and tour company in Guyana located at Lot 25 Durban Street, Werk-En-Rust, recently signed an agreement with SQ Apparel (formerly SQUADRA)...
Read More
Rose and James upbeat about Guyana’s chances

Rose and James upbeat about Guyana’s chances

Apr 07, 2021

P&P Insurance Brokers to open GSSF’s 2021 calendar with ‘rust off” match

P&P Insurance Brokers to open GSSF’s 2021...

Apr 07, 2021

Nandu century, Rasheed 5 for pilot ECC to comfortable win

Nandu century, Rasheed 5 for pilot ECC to...

Apr 07, 2021

Letter to the Sports editor Illegality of GCB election

Letter to the Sports editor Illegality of GCB...

Apr 07, 2021

Devon Ramnauth Youth League recognizes late coach Courtney Gonsalves

Devon Ramnauth Youth League recognizes late coach...

Apr 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]