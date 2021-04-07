Logger gets “licks” after approaching man to fight

Latest update April 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A logger who approached a man to fight on Monday ended up “getting licks” at Kwakwani Park, Region Ten. Police identified him as Adolph Allicock, better known as “Dog Man”. Allicock was beaten sometime around 22:35hrs.
According to police reports, Allicock believes that the man is sleeping with his wife and has been angry with him for some time now. On Monday night, he reportedly saw the individual walking in the company of friends and decided to approach him (the man) with a rum bottle in his right hand.
Police stated that Allicock started an argument with the man and pelted him with the rum bottle. The individual was struck to his face and in retaliation, he reportedly picked up a piece wood and began beating the logger.
He reportedly lashed Allicock several times to his left side face, forehead, shoulder and lower left leg. After being beaten, Allicock was rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where he was treated and admitted. His condition according to police is regarded as serious. The suspect has since been arrested and is in police custody as investigation into the assault continues.
