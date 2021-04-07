Linden woman missing days after she planned to move out of boyfriend’s house

Kaieteur News – The relatives of 21-year-old Shonnette Dover of Wismar Linden, are calling on Linden police to investigate the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance some days after she had planned to move out from her boyfriend’s house.

Dover has been missing since Saturday, with the last person that claims to have seen her being her brother, Trion Dover, who said he gave her $2,000 after she asked him for ‘a raise’. He said she was in the company of an unidentified girl.

Commander of Region 10 Hugh Winter said, the police are investigating the matter and have questioned all parties involved. He said information was shared with the other divisions in hopes of finding her.

Speaking to Kaieteur News on the matter, Shonnette’s cousin, Esther Dover, said Shonnette confided in her a few days prior to her disappearance that she wanted to move out of her boyfriend’s home because she was fed up of him cheating.

“She was planning on leaving her boyfriend to move back with the grandmother where we used to stay, she was planning to move back and leave him…I am the only person who she told. I am the only person that know what she was planning…he is a cheater but she never mentioned him being abusive,” Esther Dover said.

She said according to Shonnette’s sister who was staying with her, she was last seen when she left for work but according to her workmates, she never turned up to the bar where she was employed. She was last seen at work since last Thursday.

Her boyfriend Shaquan Allen, told Kaieteur News that he and Shonnette had no issues, but later in the telephone interview, he said that he saw an individual’s name in her phone and when he asked her about it, she told him not to question her about who she is speaking to. He said that he also saw a fancy car dropping her home from work some nights ago.

On the day in question when Shonnette was last seen, Allen said he left her home, “good, good”.

“Me, she and her sister was at home, we didn’t had any issue, I woke up, she made breakfast and I ate,” he said. He continued to relate that he then left to drop some crutches for someone who was involved in an accident. From there, he said, “he went to his aunt’s house where he ate lunch and ‘chilled’ with his family before returning home.”

His girlfriend’s sister related to him that Shonnette had already left for work. He then dropped her little sister to another sister’s residence before going to a party in Blue Berry Hill with his friends, after which he said he returned home and he realised Shonnette was not home.

“When I go and look and see, I saw the key right where I left the key and I said, this girl ain’t come home but I know the first time she did something like that and when I was looking for her, she was at her mother’s residence so I didn’t dig nothing, I sleep,” he related.

After calling her phone the next day and it was going to voicemail, he went over to the mother’s residence who told him Shonnette is not there and she did not sleep there.

“Right away I start getting suspicious,” Allen said, “and I start calling all she friends to find out if they see this girl then I got to understand that the brother saw her over the river (Mackenzie) with a girl.

He said that he decided to make a report at the police station on Monday with her family present and it was there her sister related that Shonnette was allegedly seeing someone else: “The sister start saying about this (name given) that she use to meet up at she place and is now I gon get to learn about this (name given). She said he use to come and meet Shonnette by she house and Shonnette go out and go in the car and they use to meet up steady by the sister house. It was the same name he said he saw in her phone and the same car he said he saw dropped her home.”

He said, “He was not aware Shonnette was planning to leave and that she had moved out before because she found him cheating…he is hoping for her safe return.”

The relatives have become even more anxious, following the discovery of the decomposed body of 19-year-old Joel Skeete whose corpse was found between rocks on the western side of the Demerara River at Belle Vue. The youth had been reported missing last Wednesday after he never returned home from an evening trip to the barber shop at the Harbour Bridge Mall.

Persons with any information about the whereabouts of Shonnette Dover can contact the police or her grandmother, Constance Dover 442-1616/ 670-6846 or 671-6455.