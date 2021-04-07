“Killa” turns self in shortly after wanted bulletin issued in Fagundes killing

Kaieteur News – An hour after a wanted bulletin was issued yesterday for Rondell Bacchus called “Killa”, in relation to the Main Street execution of Ricardo Fagundes, the man turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, in the company of his lawyer.

Around noon yesterday, a wanted bulletin was issued for Bacchus, 40, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown. Kaieteur News later confirmed that Bacchus, in the presence of his lawyer, Damien Da Silva, walked into CID HQ and surrendered at approximately 1 pm yesterday.

Bacchus is presently in custody assisting with the investigation in relation to the killing of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts”, a biker and a popular gold dealer who was killed on March 21, 2021, at Main Street, Georgetown.

According to reports, Fagundes was riddled with more than 20 bullets as he exited the popular Main Street nightclub, Palm Court. The act was carried out by two men who had emerged from a heavily tinted, new model, white Toyota Fielder wagon.

Since Fagundes killing, the GPF has not made any arrest until yesterday after they issued the wanted bulletin for Bacchus for questioning and he surrendered.

According to Bacchus’ lawyer, his client through him, has adamantly denied any knowledge and involvement in the execution. The lawyer further stated that around the time Fagundes was murdered, his client was at a relative’s house, which is nowhere near the scene of the crime.

Bacchus is no stranger to the law. According to a statement by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), on April 2, 2019, Bacchus pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years, eight months imprisonment.

The release further stated that, Bacchus was also sentenced to three years for the robbery under arms, one year each for possession of a firearm and ammunitions. The sentences ran concurrently and it commenced from the date of admission, which is August 15, 2008.

The Judge had ordered that the prison authority deduct the time Bacchus spent in pre-trial custody from the sentence time, and as such he was released from the prison on October 3, 2019.

Moreover, the GPF last evening stated that there were inaccurate reports that the Government-installed CCTV cameras in a section of Georgetown were not functioning at the time of Fagundes’ execution.

In response to the ‘erroneous reports’, the GPF stated that footage were obtained from cameras in the vicinity of the execution and in an update on the progress of the investigation, Fagundes’ relatives were also able to view the footage.

This publication had reported that at Fagundes’ farewell, his best friend, Roger Khan stated that, “Every single one of those bullets were meant for me…all 20 something of those bullets were meant for me.”

During the farewell service, which was held at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, located at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Khan made it clear that he (Khan) was the intended target and not Fagundes, and highlighted that Fagundes had died in his place. Khan demanded justice for his slain friend and lashed out at the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for not working diligently to find Fagundes’ killers.