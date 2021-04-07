Latest update April 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Henry boys relative charged and remanded to prison for murder

Apr 07, 2021 News

Mark Anthony Henry.

Kaieteur News – Mark Anthony Henry – the brother and cousin respectively of Joel and Isaiah Henry, the cousins who were butchered and dumped in the Cotton Tree backlands, West Coast Berbice – was yesterday charged with the capital offence of murder committed on Surojdeo Deochand called “Sarjie”.
Henry called ‘Chipsman’ appeared virtually in front of and the charge was read to him by Magistrate Renita Singh – he was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was arrested on March 31 and charged with the murder of Deochand, committed on March 30, at Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice. The 24-year-old was represented by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes and was remanded to prison until April 20, 2021 for report.
Deochand, 68, was found in a pool of blood with chop wounds about his face, belly and arms in his home at Number 3 Village by police and relatives. He was one of the men who police arrested, questioned and released over the brutal deaths of Isaiah and Joel Henry. He had moved out of his home – located next door to Mark Henry’s residence – during the riotous protests that occurred on the West Coast after his home was stoned and he received threat and had only moved back a few days prior to his death.
After his death, police had issued a wanted bulletin for Henry who turned himself over to the police in Georgetown in the company of his attorney. Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, had confirmed that Henry had confessed to the murder of Deochand, a pensioner, for revenge.

 

