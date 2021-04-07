GEA invites companies to install more solar power capacity

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s leadership has in recent days been touting the landing of associated gases from the Liza 1 well – offshore Guyana – in order to produce electricity but the country’s lead energy agency is continuing with its push for an energy mix using majority renewable energy such as solar energy.

To this end, the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the country’s lead institution for the domestic energy sector has in recent days invited bids for the supply, installation and commissioning of a number of separate off-grid systems and electrical distribution networks.

According to invitations to bid put out by the GEA, the entity is looking for eligible bidders for a 171 kilowatt per hour (kWp) photovoltaic set up in St. Monica, Region Two.

In a separate invitation, the company said it is looking to have a similar installation at the Capoey Mission for some 171 kilowatts per hour while another facility is envisioned at 39.5 kWp for Capoey Lake Top.

Additionally, GEA in recently advertised invitations had called for companies to provide services for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 153 kWp off-grid solar photovoltaic micro-grid system and electrical distribution network in Mainstay-Whyaka and St. Deny’s Tapakuma communities.

The entity has also invited companies to submit their bids for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 244 kWp off-grid solar photovoltaic micro-grid system and electrical distribution network in Waramadong, Region 7.

GEA head, Dr. Mahender Sharma recently disclosed that the Agency is looking towards a domestic energy mix to be developed over the next five years of some 400 megawatts (MW) of installed generation capacity in the country, “in excess of 200MW, in the interim from natural gas.”

Dr. Sharma was at the time discussing renewable energy and the investment opportunities in Guyana during a webinar hosted by the American Chambers of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham).

Pointing to how the agency intends on reaching its goals, Dr. Sharma reminded that among the key objectives of Guyana’s energy policy is the reduction of electricity costs for households and businesses; making Guyana’s energy cost globally competitive; working with Brazil and Suriname to create new energy corridor; and outlining a clear path to becoming a net energy exporter.

This, he noted, would be achieved through not only upgrades to the national grid but the completion of Amaila Falls Hydro Electric Project, investment in solar and wind systems for off-grid areas, and expansion of hinterland electrification for off-grid and micro grids.

According to Dr. Sharma, in the coming three years alone, some 39MW would be added to the grid using solar farms and other smaller such systems in the next three years.

Dr. Sharma had also indicated that government in recent years has already outfitted some 291 state buildings with solar systems for electricity generation, an initiative that had caused some $500M in savings.