GCCI elects new Executive Management Committee

Apr 07, 2021 News

The newly elected Management Committee.

Kaieteur News – According to a Press Release by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), a newly elected Executive Management Committee (EMC) was done yesterday, April 6, 2021, at their first Statutory Council Meeting for the year 2021/2022.
The newly elected body comprises of President (Timothy Tucker), Senior Vice President (Gerald Gouveia Jr.), Junior Vice President (Kester Hutson), Secretary (Gavin Ramsoondar) and Treasurer (Shaleeza Shaw).

