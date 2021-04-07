GCCI elects new Executive Management Committee

Latest update April 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – According to a Press Release by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), a newly elected Executive Management Committee (EMC) was done yesterday, April 6, 2021, at their first Statutory Council Meeting for the year 2021/2022.
The newly elected body comprises of President (Timothy Tucker), Senior Vice President (Gerald Gouveia Jr.), Junior Vice President (Kester Hutson), Secretary (Gavin Ramsoondar) and Treasurer (Shaleeza Shaw).
Apr 07, 2021Kaieteur News – Ride Along GY, the first bicycle rental and tour company in Guyana located at Lot 25 Durban Street, Werk-En-Rust, recently signed an agreement with SQ Apparel (formerly SQUADRA)...
