Gambling row leaves one dead

Kaieteur News – One man was killed on Monday following a gambling row which took place at “Rocky Shop”, located in Second Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police identified the dead man as Trevor Alfred, 49, a shopkeeper of Nazarene Street, Grove Squatting Area.

According to reports, Alfred was stabbed to death by his gambling partner sometime around 18:30hrs.

The two had been gambling in the shop when an argument erupted between them over money. As a result, the shop owner chased them outside. Their argument became more intense and they began pelting each other with bottles. Things started escalating further and the men armed themselves with knives and started to fight.

Alfred reportedly lost his balance and fell to the ground and his gambling partner dealt him several stabs. Police stated that Alfred managed to free himself and ran but his gambling partner chased behind him. The gambling partner eventually caught up with him and they continued fighting until they both ended up in a culvert stabbing each other.

With both men wounded, public-spirited citizens intervened and they were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Alfred was pronounced dead on arrival while his alleged killed was treated and admitted under police guard.