Fisherman feared drowned after net pulled him overboard

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old fisherman is feared drowned after the fishing net, which he tossed into the sea got entangled with his feet and pulled him overboard at Waini River Mouth, North West District.

According to police, Vickram Hardowar also called ‘Ramo’ of Uitvlugt Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD), reportedly fell overboard sometime around 04:30hrs on Monday, while he was in the company of six other crew members.

Kaieteur News learnt that Hardowar and his crew would normally go out to the Region One area to fish. It was reported that, on the day of the incident, the father of one was seen tossing the fishing seine in the ocean some 65 miles offshore when his feet got entangled with the seine. As a result, the fisherman lost balance and fell overboard.

One of his crew members, who saw what transpired, told investigators that he tossed two life jackets in Hardowar’s direction and was in the process of turning around the boat, when he heard him shouting for help three times. The man reported that after the 45-year-old called for help; he didn’t hear him after that. After learning what transpired, the fishermen then began to search the area but came out empty handed. Upon returning to shore, a report was made to the Morawhanna Police Station. Based on information received, the men are presently at the Mabaruma Police Station assisting with the investigations.

Yesterday when Kaieteur News contacted the man’s family, his sister Dolly Hardowar related that on Monday around 15:00hrs, she received a call from her brother’s boss man, who informed her of the incident and that Hardowar wasn’t seen since. After hearing the news about her brother, she and her relatives went and made a report to the police. According to Dolly, her brother who normally lives with her had left home one week ago to go to the area. She stated that he would usually spend two weeks out on the sea before returning home. She related that since his departure, she has not made contact with him because he does not have a phone. Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.