Corentyne woman chops boyfriend to the head during argument

Kaieteur News – Police are searching for a woman who reportedly chopped her boyfriend to the head at Number 68 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. Nursing an injury to the head is Paramanand Thakur, 29, a hire car driver of Lot 136, Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The suspect has been identified as his girlfriend, Radika Hardeo of Number 68 Village, Corentyne. Kaieteur News understands that Thakur was with Hardeo at her home when an argument erupted between the two. The argument got heated and Hardeo armed herself with a cutlass and dealt Thakur a single chop to his head. The injured man told police that he then went to his motor vehicle and drove to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away. Police said checks were made for Hardeo at her Number 68 Village Corentyne Berbice home but she was not located.