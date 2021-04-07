Corentyne woman chops boyfriend to the head during argument

Latest update April 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are searching for a woman who reportedly chopped her boyfriend to the head at Number 68 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. Nursing an injury to the head is Paramanand Thakur, 29, a hire car driver of Lot 136, Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The suspect has been identified as his girlfriend, Radika Hardeo of Number 68 Village, Corentyne. Kaieteur News understands that Thakur was with Hardeo at her home when an argument erupted between the two. The argument got heated and Hardeo armed herself with a cutlass and dealt Thakur a single chop to his head. The injured man told police that he then went to his motor vehicle and drove to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away. Police said checks were made for Hardeo at her Number 68 Village Corentyne Berbice home but she was not located.
Apr 07, 2021Kaieteur News – Ride Along GY, the first bicycle rental and tour company in Guyana located at Lot 25 Durban Street, Werk-En-Rust, recently signed an agreement with SQ Apparel (formerly SQUADRA)...
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – The PPP made a stunning comeback in the March 2020 election. Seven months after this achievement in... more
Kaieteur News – A young woman wrote a very distressing Open Letter to the First Lady of Guyana, Mrs. Arya Ali. In that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The response by policy makers of the International Financial Institutions (IFIs)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]