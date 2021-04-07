Two persons succumb to COVID-19, 31 new cases recorded – MoH

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities, a 78-year-old female from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 67-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to the MoH Press Release, both persons passed away while receiving treatment at a medical facility and now take the country’s toll to 249 COVID-19 deaths. However, both deaths were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.

The Ministry also recorded 31 new cases, now bringing the country’s total of confirmed cases to 10,637. According to the MoH updated dashboard, 12 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), eight persons are now in institutional quarantine, 75 in institutional isolation and 947 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 9,354 persons have since recovered from the virus.