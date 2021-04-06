Taxi driver beats, robs, then kicks out passenger

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver, who goes by the name of ‘Robin,’ reportedly picked up a male passenger yesterday and took him to a location where he beat, robbed and then kicked him out of his car.

The robbery with violence took place around 01:50 hrs. in the vicinity of Tuschen “Blacka,” East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The passenger, who police did not identify, had reported to police that he had just left his sister’s residence and had caught the taxi to take him home. He also told police that he was able to see that the taxi, a Toyota Fielder Wagon, was mauve in colour, before entering and giving the driver directions. He noted that there was another man sitting in the back seat but he was not bothered as they drove off.

However, while in the vicinity of Tuschen “Blacka,” he told police that ‘Robin’ took a right turn at the junction and stopped. The passenger further alleged to police that before he could react, ‘Robin’ turned and cuffed him several times to the body. The other man in the back seat, the passenger claimed, assisted ‘Robin’ by beating him up too. They then relieved him of $20,000 cash before kicking him out of the car.

The driver then sped off in an easterly direction with his accomplice in the car. The matter was reported and police ranks have since been trying to locate the car and the suspects. Thus far, their efforts have been unsuccessful. Nevertheless, police have committed to continuing the hunt for ‘Robin’ and his accomplice.