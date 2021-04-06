Latest update April 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sparse kite flying activities in Regions One and Three

Apr 06, 2021 News

Adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, this young man was seen flying his kite in front of his West Coast Demerara residence.

Amid the pandemic, this little girl, with her colourful kite, appeared especially jovial yesterday.

A few Mabaruma residents flying their kites yesterday.

Kaieteur News – In Region Three, especially on the West Coast of Demerara, kite-flying activities were few. In fact, some persons described the day as especially boring despite the fact that they did take some time to fly a kite even if it was just for a photograph to be taken to add to their social media timeline.
The atmosphere was pretty much the same in the hinterland Regions, according to reports reaching this newspaper. Some persons there admitted that that this year’s Easter Monday observance was nothing like previous years.
According to reports too, those who decided to go out and fly their kites took the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from COVID-19. This was encouraged since police ranks were out in their numbers yesterday across the country to monitor the activities.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, a resident from the village of Barimanobo in Mabaruma, Region One said that while it is a norm for families to participate in kite flying activities in their numbers, only a few came out. Those who came out did so in small groups, this publication was informed. Events that were held as part of the Easter Monday observance were only permitted to allow 40 percent capacity, and this, according to reports, was adhered to.

 

