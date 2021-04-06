Latest update April 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sophia man arrested for robbing men while dining at Pouderoyen restaurant

Apr 06, 2021 News

Arrested: Christopher Cornette.

A screenshot of the robbery from CCTV footage.

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a 22-year-old man of ‘B’ Field, Sophia in relation to the million dollar robbery carried out on two men who were dining at a restaurant located at Lot 15 Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, last Saturday.
Kaieteur News had reported that the men who were robbed were identified as Navindra Kooblall, 34, a boat captain of La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara and Leon Dyal, 33, a sales representative, of Aron Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.
In custody for the alleged robbery is Christopher Cornette, a clothes vendor, while a man hunt continues for his accomplice.
It is alleged that between 20:15hrs and 20:30hrs last Saturday, Kooblall and Dyal were dining at HONG XIANG, a Chinese restaurant, when Cornette in the company of another, both armed with handguns, walked into the restaurant and approached their table.
CCTV footage shows one of the bandits holding the men at gunpoint, while the other pulled the gold chains off Kooblall’s neck. Both men stayed still with their hands in the air while the bandits continued relieving them of their valuables.
According to a police report, Kooblall was reportedly robbed of six gold chains valued $2,145,000, two gold rings valued $220,000, one gold band valued $400,000, one iPhone pro 11 max cell phone valued $320,000, one Samsung A17 cell phone valued $150,000 and $300,000 cash. The total worth of the items was $3,320,460. As for Dyal, he was robbed of one Samsung A50 cell phone, valued $60,000 and $195,000 in cash.
Based on the CCTV footage, after relieving Kooblall and Dyal of the items, the bandits then instructed them to walk to the back of the restaurant. The bandits then exited the restaurant and made good their escape in a white 212 motorcar.
According to the police, the motorcar registration number is unknown. The investigation into the alleged armed robbery is ongoing.

 

