Some people need fuh get charge!

Latest update April 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys hope dat Uncle Frank nah been in de same class like de man wah bin seh dat 34 is half of 65. Uncle Frank hoping fuh give 40,000 vaccines over de next week. But dem boys wan remind he dat is only 152,000 doses de country get. And dat only good for 76,000 persons since everybody gat to get two doses.
So if he done give out more dan 36,000 and he hoping fuh give out another 40,000 dis week, wah gan happen to de 36,000 people when de time come fuh dem second dose.
Dem boys laugh when dem hear bout de 40,000 target over de next few days. Dem boys hear Prezzie seh how dem aiming fuh 10,000 shots per day. But dem can’t even reach half of de original 7,000 shots per day. So how dem gan do 10,000 shots per day?
Dem boys hope dem know wah dem doing and start shutting down de place. Dem hauling people to de station fuh breaking de curfew. But dem boys seh once dem gat repeat defaulters is time fuh pull dem licence. Is den all dem nightspot gan put demselves in order.
Dem boys seh nuff of dem young people nah feel dem gan dead from COVID and so dem having a good time and nah tekkin’ precaution. But some of dem need fuh get charged fuh being accessory to murder because somebody had to ketch de virus and carry it home and pass it on to nuff ah dem old people wah dying.
Talk half and go and get vaccinated!
