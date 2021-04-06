National Championships pushed back – AAG 4th development meet set for the 18th

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur Sport has been made aware that the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has made a concerted decision to postpone the highly anticipated National Senior Championships which was scheduled for the weekend of April 17-18 at the National Track & Field Center, to a date in late May that is yet to be determined.According to the head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, this decision was made to accommodate athletes to ensure that they are running at 100% which will give them a better chance to record their best performances with the ultimate goal being qualification for the Tokyo Olympics from July 23.

Hutson mentioned that, “The season is now heating up and our athletes should be at their peak in about six to eight weeks.” However, the administrator is adamant that he will not allow his athletes to miss out on competition due to the postponement of the National Championships and he has noted that the AAG will host a fourth development meet on Sunday April 18th instead.

The AAG boss explained that in terms of accumulating ranking points that will help qualification chances for the Tokyo Games, the National Championships offers the highest possible points an athlete can get from a single meet with the South American Championships being second on that list, hence why the AAG is intent on having their athletes going at full steam for the National Championships.

However, the National Championships was initially set to be used as the gauge to determine which athletes will represent Guyana at the South American Championships, which will be contested in Argentina next month, but instead, the Executive of the AAG may have to consult with the various coaches and assess who will make the cut.

Some of the athletes that may make the cut for the South American Championships would include, Arinze Chance, Emanuel Archibald, Aaliyah Abrams, Chantoba Bright, Natricia Hooper, Leslain Baird (if he recovers from his injury in time) and Devaun Barrington.