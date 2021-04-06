More opportunities needed in rural areas

Dear Editor,

I read with great interest a letter written by a young and brilliant woman from Black Bush Polder who expressed in a letter the lack of opportunities, dominance by some in authority who wanted sex from their junior employees, the importance of preservation, the lack of facilities for educational advancement and numerous obstacles in her quest for higher education. Lisa Budhu’s letter to the First Lady Arya Alli was brilliantly written, respectful and addressed her as Her Excellency and pointed out the ills of the agricultural settlement of Black Bush Polder. Her writing skills were superb especially for someone without a University degree. She wants to improve her education at all costs, but there are numerous setbacks. She knows that without a University degree her chances at the job market would be minimal.

The missive was also very informative. I did not know that there was no landline in the area to make it easily accessible to emails and computer related materials. It is unbelievable at this age when the computer is now a necessity for children’s education residents are denied this facility. Black Bush Polder was the brainchild of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, established before Independence and when Forbes Burnham took over the administration of the government in 1964, he continued the agricultural developments of the settlement which both leaders said would be the bread basket of the Caribbean… and indeed agricultural produce from Lesbeholden, Johanna, Mibicuri and Yakusari found their way to Port Mourant, New Amsterdam, Bourda and Stabroek markets. Rice is also grown there which is exported. However it is regrettable that the roadways are not the best and are deteriorating fairly rapidly, maybe because the infrastructure was not the best. There are numerous problems in the area and residents are deprived of basic facilities enjoyed by those in other areas. Well known Guyanese Professor, Dr. Baytoram Ramharack, a Berbician, who now lives in New York, is not optimistic. Writing a blog he said “Black Bush Polder is the place God has forgotten about, and the urban elites (many of whom once lived in the countryside) choose not to be reminded about it. Indeed, this place has the highest suicide rates per capita in the world of 196 countries.”

In response to Lisa’s letter, another blogger “Soph” states “This young woman is smart and resilient and makes this important call to the many national businsses that could put her intelligence and ambitions to productive use. I say if you can afford it, step up and help her get a university education. A scholarship and some support would be awesome” I support this call and will go a bit further to request the government to assist Lisa who is trying her best to advance her education. Her stunning letter is strong evidence that this young country woman is very resourceful and talented. She needs assistance to move ahead. She is not trying to move out of Black Bush Polder, but wants to remain and assist residents after she is better qualified to do so.

I would have thought that the government, regardless which party is in power, would make the 6000 residents of Black Bush Polder comfortable and provide them with the proper tools and better facilities so that they can continue their planting in order to feed the nation. Their children must also be taken into account … no doubt there are several smart ones like Lisa who want to advance their studies. They can start off with a landline and a secondary school with better trained teachers. These people are hardworking farmers and should be cared for in a better way. We should remember most of the “brains” of this country hail from the rural areas.

Yours truly,

Oscar Ramjeet