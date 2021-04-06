Let there be light

Kaieteur News – The first spoken words recorded in the Holy Bible are these four profound ones: “Let there be light.” One does not have to be Christian, or even a subscriber to divine providence, or any kind of believer or follower, to accept and appreciate that light is about life. The only ones who may likely disagree and distance from such an assertion are those who delight in an existence that is of deep darkness, such as witches and sorcerers, and those who operate best under the cover of concealment. But, it is that same light that we seek on the things that mean much to us, that same light we push towards, through thick man-made darkness, and that same unchangeable light that is pure when it is true, and which may be delayed and distorted, but cannot be denied for too long.

In the heavy and dismal atmospheres of our enduring poverties, there was always the wisdom that there were things about this country that would come to light. Even though most of our people were poor and at the lower end of the learning scale, there was that uncanny intuition that somehow came from somewhere that this land is extraordinarily blessed with many rich gifts. It could have come from God and heaven (for those who have faith in such things), or it could be the result of millions of years of nature and science (never ending mysteries in their own right) that put all that natural resources wealth in this place of all places.

As time and awareness have advanced, and with the broader knowledge that comes from both, there are these glittering national treasures coming to light. There was and are groves of gold in the ground, with tall arcadias of timber towering above it and, more recently, of much oil and gas under our waters. It would seem that amidst these immense blessings, that we Guyanese have had an abundance of light, more than we can absorb and carry. But we don’t.

We do not have the luster of the fullest lights because there are men who stand in the way, who are determined in their unalterable desires to block any light that would enlighten us, the citizens of this blessed country, with the fullness of knowledge that we need to appreciate what we have, and how we must use it for widespread national benefit. We, the people, are the inheritors and beneficiaries of those gifts, be they gold or diamond or bauxite, and especially that oil, of which we know way less than we should.

It is because we have men, political leaders that we have voted into national office, who prefer the darkness of keeping us in ignorance. They relish and thrill to that darkness. These political leaders hide in darkness; they fear anything that has to do with the cleansing that comes from light. For light is too revealing of those underhanded things that they are engaged in with that oil, and at which they work hard to keep undercover.

Light is too confirming of how these same slippery political wizards have ogled this oil and made themselves into full-fledged ogres, who must now hide from the truths that light would flash before Guyanese forced to exist in a state of darkness about what belongs to them, is their own. Because our political leaders fear the light and shun the light, they have transformed themselves into these dark monstrosities, which frighten citizens, who are all children of this richly endowed country.

Our governing leaders are afraid to speak; they recoil from facing up to uttering a single honest word that would shed needed light on what they have done, and what they have in vision and mind, with this oil treasure entrapping them. So, they take shelter in the thickest darkness, which has taken over their hearts, their very existence. They cannot move, they dare not, since that would expose them and damn them. But we have news for them.

Our news is that we at this publication will commit every sinew to shine the sharpest and most sustainably piercing light on them. They can run as much as wish, but they can’t hide for too long. Soon, they will run out of darkness, as they tangle over their own feet; the very darkness into which they retreat and take comfort will prove to be their worst enemy. We will bring them to light somehow and someday soon. Let there be light. Since we have to be the brightest spotlight shining on them, then it just has to be.