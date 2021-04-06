GABF issues warning about Fake ‘Guyana Basketball’ Facebook Account

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is advising the public to be aware of a fake Facebook account, purporting to be the official Facebook of the GABF. The fake account ‘Guy Ana-Ball’ is making colourful commentary as it relates to the selection of Guyana’s senior men’s team.

In a release to the media, the GABF is advising that the public be aware that the Facebook account is fraudulent, and it does not represent the views and image for the GABF, and they should NOT engage with this page.

The page surfaced in the aftermath of heavy criticism from sections of the basketball fraternity who expressed their disappointment with the omission of Ravens Basketball Club Point Guard (PG) Dominic Vincente.

VIncente, who captained Guyana to a 3-0 series sweep against Grenada at home at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in December 2019, did not find a place in coach Junior Hercules 12-man squad that will travel to the El Salvador later this month to participate in the CONCECABA FIBA 2023 World Cup pre-qualifiers.

This is the first time Guyana will be participating in the FIBA World Cup pre-qualifiers after Coach Hercules, against all odds had guided the national men’s side to their first Caribbean Basketball Championship in 2018.