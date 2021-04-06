Four COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours – 14 patients currently in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded four fatalities as a result of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours. The new deaths take the total number of fatalities in the pandemic to 247.

Among the latest fatality is one 67-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility yesterday. Prior to that a 73-year-old female from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) succumbed to Covid-19 complications and two males, a 59-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and a 44-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), died while receiving care at a medical facility in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry yesterday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall confirmed cases to 10,606. Region 10 recorded five new cases, Region Five recorded seven, Region Six recorded one, Regions Three and Four each recorded four, while Region Seven recorded two.

Additionally there are 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 72 are in institutional isolation and 985 are in home isolation. To date there are 9,218 recovered patients.