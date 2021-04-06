Latest update April 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours – 14 patients currently in ICU

Apr 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded four fatalities as a result of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours. The new deaths take the total number of fatalities in the pandemic to 247.
Among the latest fatality is one 67-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility yesterday. Prior to that a 73-year-old female from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) succumbed to Covid-19 complications and two males, a 59-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and a 44-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), died while receiving care at a medical facility in their respective districts.
Meanwhile, the Ministry yesterday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall confirmed cases to 10,606. Region 10 recorded five new cases, Region Five recorded seven, Region Six recorded one, Regions Three and Four each recorded four, while Region Seven recorded two.
Additionally there are 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 72 are in institutional isolation and 985 are in home isolation. To date there are 9,218 recovered patients.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

GABF issues warning about Fake ‘Guyana Basketball’ Facebook Account

GABF issues warning about Fake ‘Guyana Basketball’ Facebook...

Apr 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is advising the public to be aware of a fake Facebook account, purporting to be the official Facebook of the GABF. The fake...
Read More
Crawford cops Mohabir Baljeet Sukhpaul Memorial title

Crawford cops Mohabir Baljeet Sukhpaul Memorial...

Apr 06, 2021

National Championships pushed back – AAG 4th development meet set for the 18th

National Championships pushed back – AAG...

Apr 06, 2021

Gorg leads NY Tri State U-15s to win in D/N game at DCC

Gorg leads NY Tri State U-15s to win in D/N game...

Apr 05, 2021

Ming remembered as pillar of Lusignan Golf Club

Ming remembered as pillar of Lusignan Golf Club

Apr 05, 2021

GGA, Nexgen GA extend condolences to Ming family

GGA, Nexgen GA extend condolences to Ming family

Apr 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]