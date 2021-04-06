Latest update April 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four arrested after father of two found dead in home

Apr 06, 2021 News

Dead: Roy Ross.

Kaieteur News – A father of two was yesterday morning found dead in his Swan, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway home. His body bore multiple stab wounds. Police have since arrested four persons from the community who they believe were involved in the man’s death.
Twenty-three-year old, Roy Ross, was reportedly found lifeless in his living room sometime after 06:00 hrs. by his neighbour.
Police have since estimated that the man met his demise sometime between 23:00 hrs. on Sunday and 06:00 hrs. on Monday.
However, Kaieteur News was informed that the father of two was last seen alive sometime around midnight on Sunday by his girlfriend, with whom he resided. The woman, according to reports, was staying with her mother but had gone to check on Ross in the company of her brother. The two had seen Ross walking in his yard shining his torchlight around the area.
This publication was informed that prior to this, Ross was seen consuming alcohol with a group of men at a shop located near the Swan ball-field.
While the circumstances leading to the man’s death are yet to be ascertained, Kaieteur News was told that persons who saw Ross that night recounted seeing the suspects provoking him. But Ross, they said, had ignored them.
Eventually, this publication was told, Ross decided to go home, and it is believed that the men followed Ross and attacked him there.
A resident from the village told this media house that one of the suspects was heard telling people that “I just feel to kill somebody tonight.”
According to the resident, she knew Ross well and he was never a person to “pick trouble with anybody or get himself involved in any sort of problem.”
As the community comes to grip with Ross’ demise, police are continuing their investigation.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

GABF issues warning about Fake ‘Guyana Basketball’ Facebook Account

GABF issues warning about Fake ‘Guyana Basketball’ Facebook...

Apr 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is advising the public to be aware of a fake Facebook account, purporting to be the official Facebook of the GABF. The fake...
Read More
Crawford cops Mohabir Baljeet Sukhpaul Memorial title

Crawford cops Mohabir Baljeet Sukhpaul Memorial...

Apr 06, 2021

National Championships pushed back – AAG 4th development meet set for the 18th

National Championships pushed back – AAG...

Apr 06, 2021

Gorg leads NY Tri State U-15s to win in D/N game at DCC

Gorg leads NY Tri State U-15s to win in D/N game...

Apr 05, 2021

Ming remembered as pillar of Lusignan Golf Club

Ming remembered as pillar of Lusignan Golf Club

Apr 05, 2021

GGA, Nexgen GA extend condolences to Ming family

GGA, Nexgen GA extend condolences to Ming family

Apr 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]