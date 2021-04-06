Four arrested after father of two found dead in home

Kaieteur News – A father of two was yesterday morning found dead in his Swan, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway home. His body bore multiple stab wounds. Police have since arrested four persons from the community who they believe were involved in the man’s death.

Twenty-three-year old, Roy Ross, was reportedly found lifeless in his living room sometime after 06:00 hrs. by his neighbour.

Police have since estimated that the man met his demise sometime between 23:00 hrs. on Sunday and 06:00 hrs. on Monday.

However, Kaieteur News was informed that the father of two was last seen alive sometime around midnight on Sunday by his girlfriend, with whom he resided. The woman, according to reports, was staying with her mother but had gone to check on Ross in the company of her brother. The two had seen Ross walking in his yard shining his torchlight around the area.

This publication was informed that prior to this, Ross was seen consuming alcohol with a group of men at a shop located near the Swan ball-field.

While the circumstances leading to the man’s death are yet to be ascertained, Kaieteur News was told that persons who saw Ross that night recounted seeing the suspects provoking him. But Ross, they said, had ignored them.

Eventually, this publication was told, Ross decided to go home, and it is believed that the men followed Ross and attacked him there.

A resident from the village told this media house that one of the suspects was heard telling people that “I just feel to kill somebody tonight.”

According to the resident, she knew Ross well and he was never a person to “pick trouble with anybody or get himself involved in any sort of problem.”

As the community comes to grip with Ross’ demise, police are continuing their investigation.