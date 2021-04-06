Essequibians celebrate Easter with simplicity

By Romario Blair

Kaieteur News – Yesterday marked the second Easter celebration since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Guyana. In a bid to reduce the infection rate, most beaches throughout the country that are frequented on Easter Monday were closed.

A visit to the countryside, however, revealed that Essequibians were still trying to maintain their kite flying activities by making use of the harvested rice fields, and in some cases, the spacious community grounds.Prior to COVID-19, Easter Monday on the Essequibo Coast typically commenced with the usual kite flying activities. From as early as 05:30hrs persons would start flying their kites and the activities would normally continue until around 15:00hrs when families would head to the beach or seawall to continue their celebratory activities. Beach parties continuing until the break of dawn was the norm pre-COVID-19.

But yesterday’s celebration was simple, unlike what Essequibians have grown accustomed to over the years.

It was observed yesterday that small batches of kite flying activities commenced early. Some parents were seen taking their children to the play grounds but by mid-day, however, it appeared as though most of the activities had halted.At Anna Regina, one mother told Kaieteur News, “usually every year we would go to the beach, but since the beach closed off due to COVID-19 we can’t go there. We gotta use the playground instead.”

Although there were no official kite competitions as in years past, some individuals kept up their yearly routine of making the smallest kites and largest kites. In the Village of Bush Lot, the smallest and one of the largest kites were shown to this publication. While the largest kite there measured 14ft in length, the smallest measured a mere few centimetres.However, the largest kite seen by this publication yesterday was made by a group from Charity which called themselves ‘The Money Team’ [TMT]. That kite measured 15ft in length and 9ft in width.

The day concluded quietly with very few persons gathered at their homes still in the celebratory mood.