Decomposed body found at Belle Vue foreshore

Kaieteur News – The body of a male was yesterday discovered lying face down between some boulders at the Belle Vue foreshore located on the West Bank of Demerara.

According to a police report, the corpse was discovered just around 13:45 hrs. and was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

So far, investigators have been unable to identify the remains. Several persons have since been questioned, but have thus far failed to provide police with any useful information.

Cops described the body to be that of a mixed-race individual probably in his 40s. Crime scene experts also noted that it was clad in a burgundy jersey and a pair of dark-grey long pants.

The corpse is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting identification.