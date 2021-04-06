Cummings Lodge squatters to relocate by April 10

Kaieteur News – According to a notice posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Housing and Water yesterday, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is calling on all informal settlers within the Cummings Lodge New Housing Development (1767-1768) to immediately vacate the area.

The notice stated that the area where the illegal structures are erected will be developed and hundreds of first-time owners will benefit. It was further noted that the squatters are delaying the rate at which the development work is to be done.

As such, failing to comply with the notice on or before April 10, 2021 will result in actions being taken against the squatters.

Kaieteur News had reported that, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, had stated during a radio interview that he is eager to commit to the PPP/C administration’s manifesto promise of delivering adequate water and provide housing for over 50,000, persons.

On another occasion, Minister Croal, along with Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, while outlining a zero tolerance approach to squatting, had told squatters of ‘A’ Field Sophia, that there will be no “strong arm” approach to the issue but rather a comprehensive and inclusive one.