Crawford cops Mohabir Baljeet Sukhpaul Memorial title

Kaieteur News – Romello Crawford turned in a spirited performance to win the Mohabir Baljeet Sukhpaul memorial 46-mile road race which was contested on Sunday.

The Flying Ace Cycling Club organised event began in front of the Sukhpaul gas station at New Amsterdam and proceeded to Sukhpaul’s gas station in Corriverton. Crawford withstood stern competition from his rivals to cross the finish line in two hours and 11 minutes.

Brothers Andrew and David Hicks placed second and third respectively while taking three primes each. Mario Washington placed fourth and Jason Cameron was fifth in the senior category.

David Hicks won the junior division while Washington finished second and Jeremiah Joseph was third.

In the Juveniles division, Richard Crandon and Raj Mootoo placed first and second respectively.

In the Veterans category, Syborne Fernandes copped first place and Fitzroy Tang finished second. 16 riders entered the race.

Coach Randolph Roberts said the race was done in a safe environment and lauded the Police Commander and ranks in Berbice and the National Covid-19 task force.

He also thanked the Sukhpaul family for their support in the development of cycling.