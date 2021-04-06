COVID-19 puts damper on Easter Monday observance

Kaieteur News – Yesterday was Easter Monday, a day dedicated to observe the resurrection of Jesus Christ as embraced by Christians. Over the years it has been characterized by families and close friends (regardless of religion) descending, in their numbers, on parks and other outdoor recreational facilities to fly kites, have picnics and generally enjoy time together.

But the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic succeeded in putting a damper on kite flying activities which was reflected across the country yesterday.

BERBICE

Families opt to stay home and fly kites

– as police monitor activities

By Malisa Player Harry

With just a handful of colourful kites in all shapes and sizes adorning the cloudy skies, Easter Monday in several parts of Berbice was just not the same. Considering there are 60 cases of the deadly virus recorded in Region Six alone, the authorities have been working to keep the parks, ball-fields and beaches closed to the public. While a few of the bars got away with breaching the gazetted COVID-19 orders over the weekend, yesterday police ranks were especially vigilant in monitoring activities throughout the region. Moreover, families were seen trying to raise their kites from their open yard spaces and on the streets near their homes.

Prior to the pandemic many persons from across the country would have journeyed across the Berbice Bridge to join their Berbice counterparts for the ‘Easter Monday Kite Flying and Lime’ activity at the 63 Beach. Also, the cricket ground at Albion would normally be filled to capacity with parents and their children raising their kites of all shapes, sizes, characters and colours, and of course the ball-fields and community centre grounds were also known to have kite flying activities. But with the arrival of the deadly coronavirus to our shores, families have been forced to adapt to the new way of celebrating and enjoying holidays such as Easter.

Yesterday kite vendors were still out selling a variety of kites but many said that business has not been as good as the previous Easter holidays. “This year ain’t all that like the rest of years…people buying kites but not much…the amount that you cater to sell for the season you ain’t getting it. People kinda scared to buy kites too because they don’t know where to go and fly it but dem (authorities) shudda allow dem children to fly lil bit man. Dem police deh by the ball-fields in Canje monitoring but we have to accept and bless for the small mercy until things get better,” Shameer Ali, a kite vendor from East Canje, told this publication.

Little Fiaz, armed with his kite and accompanying ‘baller of twine’, was barely able to spare a minute to be photographed before rushing off to fly his kite. He told this Kaieteur News reporter, “come quick me got to go by me aunty to fly this kite.”

He was hurrying to beat the rain that was threatening to fall at the time. Before rushing off he made it clear that he intended to enjoy the day and assured that he was going to put on his face mask before he reaches his aunt’s residence.

Commander in charge of Region Six, Superintendant Jairam Ramlakhan, indicated that his ranks were on the ground and “nipping it in the bud” since Sunday. He was at the time referring to intense efforts to dissuade persons from breaching the COVID guidelines. The Commander revealed that a few arrests were made. He said too that he also visited stations from Moleson Creek right through to New Amsterdam to ensure that his ranks were keeping things in order.

“The beach was like a ghost town…we have things under control,” Ramlakhan said, adding that the ball-fields and community centres as well as bars and liquor shops were being monitored by his ranks. Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force were also engaged in the monitoring activities yesterday.

Despite being faced with inclement weather and restrictions, Berbicians did not fail to have a good time yesterday as they observed Easter Monday.