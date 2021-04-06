Commander promises detailed investigation into woman’s allegation that cop wanted to touch her breast

Kaieteur News – Commander of the Georgetown district, Simon McBean, has promised that a detailed investigation will be conducted following an allegation that one of his ranks wanted to touch a woman’s breast instead of taking a report.

That allegation was made by 27-year-old, Sofia (not her real name), who is currently in the lock-ups for killing her ex-boyfriend, Darren Harris, 46, on Thursday last.

Commander McBean said that he was made aware of the allegation following an article published in the Monday April 5, 2021 edition of this newspaper.

Sofia had told this newspaper that on Saturday March 27, 2021 she and her father, Ivan Nedd, had gone to lodge a report against Harris at the Turkeyen Police Station. Harris had allegedly threatened to stab both Sofia and her father with a broken bottle for “putting him out.”

While attempting to make that report, the woman alleged that a “tall, black, fat-up” policeman stationed there had called her into his office to deal with the matter.

However, instead of taking her statement, he reportedly asked her if her breast was real and if he could touch them. Sofia had said that she became annoyed and in response said, “Look me ain’t come hay fuh deh on stupidness.” She then walked out of the police station with her father without being able to make the report.

Her father had told this media house in a separate interview that he had reported the alleged sexual harassment his daughter endured to police ranks.

McBean said that he had checked on the matter and so far, there was no record of the man making that report. In fact, he added that he could not find any record of a domestic violence report being made at the Turkeyen Police Station.

Nevertheless, he noted that the woman is in custody and her allegations will be included in her statement. Once her official statement is included, McBean said that, “a detailed investigation will have to be carried out into the matter.”