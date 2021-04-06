Arrested party-goers continue revelry on GDF bus

Latest update April 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Moments after a group of individuals were arrested and placed on a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) bus for breaching the COVID-19 regulations, they chose to continue their revelry there.
Kaieteur News understands that over the Easter holiday, over 100 persons were arrested for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.
Many videos and pictures had surfaced over the weekend, with the National COVID-19 Task Force, along with members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the GDF, rounding up party-goers and loading them on to GDF buses and other vehicles.
In one of the videos seen by this publication, while on one of the GDF buses, two women were seen dancing together, while others can be heard cheering them on. One of the women then went in front of a GDF rank and started dancing on him.
A woman said, “It’s the backball for me, woiii,” followed by, “this is an enjoyable night.”
Based on the videos, a large number of persons were packed on the bus and transported to the nearest police station.
