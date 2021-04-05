Development cum to de Essequibo islands

Kaieteur News – Dem boys know how hard life is in Leguan. Nuff a dem pickney does do good in school but when dem leff, dem nah get no wuk. De opportunities fuh better demselves are little or non-existent on de island. Jobs nah deh. And is only so much wuk yuh can find shying paddy and grazing cow and planting kitchen garden.

Dat is why nuff of dem young people from Leguan does come away to de bright lights of de city. Dem does follow dem dreams… and end up back right in Leguan.

Leffing home nah easy. Most of dem pickney does gat fuh board and lodge with family. Nat everybody does welcome yuh fuh long. Some does find good wuk but others does end up doing things dem nah like.

Migration high in Leguan. Dat is why so much house empty deh. Dem pastures green in Leguan but people seeking greener pastures in de city and in America and Canada.

When dem save some money, dem does go back fuh see dem mooma and daddy pon weekend. But dem trips does be costly and dem does can only go back home pon special occasions.

So dem boys does glad when dem hear about development coming to de Essequibo Islands. One time, dem boys read how de government building airstrip pon each of dem three main islands. Dem boys bin ask: ‘is who gan use dem airstrips?’ Dem pickney nah gat dah money fuh fly home and fly back out.

But now dem boys hear big story in the news! Big things happening in Leguan. Major development hitting de fan in dat place. Dem getting a crematorium! Not a call centre. Not a processing plant. But a place fuh bun de dead!

But dem boys wondering weh de corpses coming from. De island dun half empty already.

Talk half and find out weh de next crematorium building!