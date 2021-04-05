Woman who stabbed ex-boyfriend to death…Policeman wanted to touch her breasts instead of taking domestic violence report

Kaieteur News – A mere five days before Sofia, 27, (not her real name) knifed her ex-boyfriend to death, a policeman attached to the Turkeyen Police Station had made advances to touch her breasts instead of taking her report of domestic violence.

Sofia is currently in the police lock-ups for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend, Darren Harris, 46, during an argument, which they had on Thursday last. The stabbing incident took place on the main road of ‘E’ Field Cummings Park, South Sophia.

Sofia has since claimed that she killed Harris in self-defence. She alleged that Harris and her ended up in a scuffle with each other during which he took out a knife and chopped her on her hands, almost severing it. In retaliation, she somehow managed to take away the knife and stabbed Harris three times before running away.

Five days prior to that stabbing incident, Sofia had gone to the Turkeyen Police Station to lodge a domestic violence report against Harris. Kaieteur News understands that she attempted to do so Saturday last. Harris had reportedly abused her and they ended-up in a “cuss out’ at her home.

Sofia said it was during that “cuss out” that she decided to break off her three-month relationship with Harris and “put him out”. She related that her father was at home at the time and Harris had refused to leave. He reportedly broke a beer bottle and threatened to stab both of them.

Sofia said one of her friends who lived close by came over and intervened in the matter. Harris had left but not before threatening to beat them “if he sees them on the road”.

Fearful for her dad’s life, Sofia said that she and her dad headed down to the police station to lodge a complaint.

“We reach there after seven that night. I can’t really remember the exact time”, recounted Sofia.

Sofia said the officers there pushed them around for a while. “They told us that there is no patrol vehicle to go and make an arrest but we continued to wait for them to listen to us,” she recalled.

As a result of her persistence, Sofia said that a “tall, black, fat-up policeman walked up to her and said, “Come round you alone to de office and ‘leh’ we deal with the matter.

I was glad because they were finally going to take the report”, related Sofia.

“I tell daddy I coming back just now and follow de policeman”.

While in the office with the officer, Sofia alleged that instead of taking the report, the cop began asking her about her breasts.

“He turn and ask me ‘is all them bubby you gah? Is fake or real?”

Sofia said that she responded, “Of course is real!”

The cop reportedly followed up with these words, which aggravated her. “A could touch them fuh see if is real?”

Sofia said she became angry and told him “Look, me ain’t come hay fuh deh pon stupidness.”

She then got up and walked out of the office, thereby ending the conversation.

“I come outside and seh daddy, come leh we guh long home cause dem these people only deh pon s***t”.

Her father, Ivan Nedd had also told Kaieteur News of this account in a separate interview. He detailed that he had asked his daughter if she had recorded the officer but she had no.

Nevertheless, the man said he subsequently reported the matter to the police.