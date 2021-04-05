Latest update April 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wellman overcome Rockaway in softball fixtures

Apr 05, 2021 Sports

Wellman skipper Wayne Jones (right) accepts the trophy from Hafeez Ali of Rockaway Group of Companies.

Wellman Masters defeated Rockaway in consecutive matches when the Rockaway Group of Companies softball competition was contested recently at Lusignan.
In the over45 category, Wellman Masters overcame Rockaway in a match which had to be decided by a super over. Wellman Masters batted first and managed 140 all out in from their allocation of 20 overs. Lloyd Ruplall struck 51, while Ronald Bisraj made 40 and extras contributed 35. Shawn Lakhan claimed 3-26 and Arjune Basdeo 2-13.
Rockaway responded with 140-4. Hemraj Pale made 69 to take the man of the match award, while Shawn Gaskin scored 38. In the super over, Rockaway made 6-1 while Wellman Masters responded with 7 without loss.
In the over 50 division, Wellman managed 166-7 in 15 overs. Wayne Jones made 51, Lloyd Ruplall and Ramo Malone scored 22 each. Dayal Latchman captured 3-15 and Eon Lovell 3-19. Rockaway replied with 158-8. Robert Mohan made 45, Jai Singh 33 and Lovell 23. I. Mohamed took 2-21 and Tony Singh 2-27. Jones was named man of the match.
Following the competition, CEO OF Rockaway Rockaway Group of Companies Hafeez Ali presented two bats to Fisherman team.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Gorg leads NY Tri State U-15s to win in D/N game at DCC

Gorg leads NY Tri State U-15s to win in D/N game at DCC

Apr 05, 2021

 Kaiteur News By Sean Devers An incisive spell of fast bowling by Arya Gorg and a 51-run stand between Shwethan Saharsh and Utkarsh Srivastava powered the New York Tri State U-15s to a comprehensive...
Read More
Ming remembered as pillar of Lusignan Golf Club

Ming remembered as pillar of Lusignan Golf Club

Apr 05, 2021

GGA, Nexgen GA extend condolences to Ming family

GGA, Nexgen GA extend condolences to Ming family

Apr 05, 2021

Wellman overcome Rockaway in softball fixtures

Wellman overcome Rockaway in softball fixtures

Apr 05, 2021

BCB 2021 Cricket Season… Sandeep and Son Poultry Farm, Kascon Engineering latest sponsors on board…

BCB 2021 Cricket Season… Sandeep and Son...

Apr 05, 2021

BCB Express sympathy at passing of GCB Treasurer, financial analysis Pretipaul Jaigobin

BCB Express sympathy at passing of GCB Treasurer,...

Apr 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]