Wellman overcome Rockaway in softball fixtures

Wellman Masters defeated Rockaway in consecutive matches when the Rockaway Group of Companies softball competition was contested recently at Lusignan.

In the over45 category, Wellman Masters overcame Rockaway in a match which had to be decided by a super over. Wellman Masters batted first and managed 140 all out in from their allocation of 20 overs. Lloyd Ruplall struck 51, while Ronald Bisraj made 40 and extras contributed 35. Shawn Lakhan claimed 3-26 and Arjune Basdeo 2-13.

Rockaway responded with 140-4. Hemraj Pale made 69 to take the man of the match award, while Shawn Gaskin scored 38. In the super over, Rockaway made 6-1 while Wellman Masters responded with 7 without loss.

In the over 50 division, Wellman managed 166-7 in 15 overs. Wayne Jones made 51, Lloyd Ruplall and Ramo Malone scored 22 each. Dayal Latchman captured 3-15 and Eon Lovell 3-19. Rockaway replied with 158-8. Robert Mohan made 45, Jai Singh 33 and Lovell 23. I. Mohamed took 2-21 and Tony Singh 2-27. Jones was named man of the match.

Following the competition, CEO OF Rockaway Rockaway Group of Companies Hafeez Ali presented two bats to Fisherman team.