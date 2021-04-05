Schools to remain closed for April – Education Minister

Kaieteur News – On Thursday last, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced that schools throughout the country will remain closed for face-to-face engagement for the month of April. This is for every grade except Grades 10, 11 and 12.

During an update on the Ministry’s Facebook page, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Minister said that the Education Ministry was advised by the Ministry of Health that schools should remain close.

“We are advised by the Ministry of Health that we cannot reopen schools for the month of April, so schools will remain close for face-to-face learning, except for those that we already reopen,” Manickchand explained.

In addition to this, she said that the Cabinet has taken all matters into consideration such as the robust vaccination programme that is currently ongoing, the number of persons being vaccinated, the rate at which vaccines are being administered, the availability of the vaccination and the number of confirmed cases recorded and not forgetting its paramount consideration, the students and teachers. Taking this state of affairs into account, the Minister said the decision was made to not reopen schools.

Even though schools are closed for the Easter holiday, the Minister disclosed that some schools are continuing teaching because of the time lost and the pending the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams. She emphasized that when schools resume on April 12, no other classes would be allowed to go back to face-to-face sessions except for those that were highlighted. Minister Manickchand further assured that if the Ministry of Health has indicated any other changes, the Education Ministry will immediately inform the public accordingly.