Men robbed of millions in items while dining at Pouderoyen restaurant

Kaieteur News – A boat captain and a sales representative were on Saturday last robbed of millions in items by two bandits while they were dining at a restaurant located at Lot 15 Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The men who were robbed were identified as Navindra Kooblall, 34, a boat captain of La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara, and Leon Dyal, 33, a sales representative, of Aron Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

According to the police, between 20:15hrs and 20:30hrs last Saturday, Kooblall and Dyal were dining at HONG XIANG, a Chinese restaurant, when two armed bandits walked into the restaurant and approached their table.

CCTV footage shows one of the bandits holding the men at gunpoint, while the other pulled the gold chains off Kooblall’s neck. Both men stayed still with their hands in the air while the bandits continued relieving them of their valuables.

According to the police report, Kooblall was reportedly robbed of six gold chains valued $2,145,000; two gold rings valued $220,000; one gold band valued $400,000; one iPhone pro 11 max cell phone valued $320,000; one Samsung A17 cell phone valued $150,000 and $300,000 cash. The total worth of the items was $3,320,460. As for Dyal, he was robbed of one Samsung A50 cell phone, valued $60,000, and $195,000 in cash.

Based on the CCTV footage, after relieving Kooblall and Dyal of the items, the bandits then instructed them to walk to the back of the restaurant. The bandits then exited the restaurant and made good their escape in a white 212 motorcar.

According to the police, the motorcar registration number is unknown and no arrest has been made as yet. The investigation into the alleged armed robbery is ongoing.