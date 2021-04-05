Health Ministry to vaccinate 40,000 persons this week

Latest update April 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur Radio – The Ministry of Health, via press statement yesterday announced a significant ramp-up of COVID-19 vaccination in the coming week, as it plans to administer first doses to 40,000 citizens.
It noted that as of 3rd April, 40,468 vaccine doses were given and of that total, 12-second doses were administered. Guyana has surpassed 3,000 vaccinations in a day, three times during last week, with Regions Three, Four and Six having the largest immunisation numbers.
With the ramp slated for this coming week, more than 100 fixed vaccination sites will be administering first and second jabs, starting tomorrow.
According to the Health Ministry, teams will be administering vaccines in all ten regions of Guyana and is urging all persons 40 years and older to capitalise on the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The vaccines are free. The vaccines are effective and safe,” the Ministry noted.
Below are the fixed vaccination sites:
|List of COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
|Region
|Sites
|Start Date
|Fixed Site
|Mobile Site
|1
|Mabaruma
|18/2/2021
|X
|Port Kaituma
|22/2/2021
|X
|Matthew’s Ridge
|23/2/2021
|X
|Waramuri
|X
|Manawarin
|X
|Kumaka District Hospital
|23/3/2021
|X
|Kwebanna
|X
|2
|Suddie
|17/2/2021
|X
|Charity
|10/3/2021
|X
|Anna Regina
|15/3/2021
|X
|Supanaam
|17/3/2021
|X
|Hust Diren
|22/3/2021
|X
|Windsor Castle
|23/3/2021
|X
|Abram’s Zuil
|24/03/2021
|X
|Queenstown
|25/3/2021
|X
|Oscar Joseph Hospital
|24/3/2021
|x
|3
|Parika
|15/3/2021
|X
|Goed Intent
|22/3/2021
|X
|Versailles
|17/3/2021
|X
|Leguan
|10/3/2021
|X
|Den Amstel
|17/3/2021
|X
|Wakenaam
|17/3/2021
|X
|West Demerara Hospital
|25/3/2021
|X
|18/3/2021
|19/3/2021
|Tuschen
|20/3/2021
|X
|22/3/2021
|23/3/2021
|24/3/2021
|Leonora
|25/3/2021
|X
|4
|GPHC
|11/2/2021
|X
|11/2/2021
|12/2/2021
|Enmore
|15/2/2021
|X
|22/2/2021
|Diamond
|25/2/2021
|X
|Vaccination Centre (Brickdam)
|5/3/2021
|X
|15/3/2021
|16/3/2021
|17/3/2021
|17/3/2021
|Unity
|24/3/2021
|X
|Clonbrook
|24/3/2021
|X
|Ann’s Grove
|X
|Victoria
|X
|Mahaica
|X
|22/3/2021
|23/3/2021
|24/3/2021
|Herstelling
|24/3/2021
|X
|24/3/2021
|Melanie Health Centre
|24/3/2021
|X
|BV Health Centre
|24/3/2021
|X
|Lusignan Health Centre
|24/3/2021
|X
|Eccles
|24/3/2021
|X
|Soesdyke Health Centre
|24/3/2021
|X
|24/3/2021
|24/3/2021
|25/3/2021
|25/2/2021
|26/3/2021
|27/3/2021
|30/3/2021
|30/3/2021
|1/4/2021
|1/4/2021
|Private Hospitals
|Davis Memorial Hospital
|16/3/2021
|St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
|16/01/2021
|Woodlands Hospital
|15/3/2021
|X
|Balwant Singh
|13/2/2021
|5
|Fort Wellington
|16/02/2021
|X
|Bush Lot
|12/3/2021
|X
|Mahaicony
|17/3/2021
|X
|High Dam Health Centre
|22/03/2021
|X
|Rosignol
|17/03/2021
|X
|6
|New Amsterdam
|17/2/2021
|X
|Skeldon
|17/2/2021
|X
|No. 47 Village Health Centre
|15/3/2021
|X
|Port Mourant Health Centre
|15/3/2021
|X
|Brothers Health Centre
|15/3/2021
|X
|Mibicuri
|18/3/2021
|X
|7
|Bartica
|19/2/2021
|X
|Kamarang
|11/3/2021
|X
|X
|Four Mile
|22/3/2021
|X
|X
|23/3/2021
|24/3/2021
|25/3/2021
|26/3/2021
|27-28/3/2021
|30/3/2021-31-3/2021
|1/4/2021-2/4/2021
|4/4/2021
|7/4/2021
|8
|Mahdia
|24/2/2021
|X
|Kato (Rovering Team)
|12/3/2021
|X
|11/3/2021
|19/3/2021
|21/3/2021
|24/3/2021
|28/3/2021
|31/3/2021
|1/4/2021
|3/4/2021
|5/4/2021
|9
|Lethem
|23/2/2021
|X
|Annai
|12/3/2021
|X
|Aishalton
|15/3/2021
|X
|Sandcreek
|18/3/2021
|X
|10
|Linden
|16/2/2021
|X
|19/3/2021
|Kwakwani
|10/3/2021
|X
|Leticia Holder
|X
|One Mile
|X
|Amelia’s Ward
|X
