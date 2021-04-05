Health Ministry to vaccinate 40,000 persons this week

Kaieteur Radio – The Ministry of Health, via press statement yesterday announced a significant ramp-up of COVID-19 vaccination in the coming week, as it plans to administer first doses to 40,000 citizens.

It noted that as of 3rd April, 40,468 vaccine doses were given and of that total, 12-second doses were administered. Guyana has surpassed 3,000 vaccinations in a day, three times during last week, with Regions Three, Four and Six having the largest immunisation numbers.

With the ramp slated for this coming week, more than 100 fixed vaccination sites will be administering first and second jabs, starting tomorrow.

According to the Health Ministry, teams will be administering vaccines in all ten regions of Guyana and is urging all persons 40 years and older to capitalise on the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The vaccines are free. The vaccines are effective and safe,” the Ministry noted.

Below are the fixed vaccination sites:

List of COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Region Sites Start Date Fixed Site Mobile Site 1 Mabaruma 18/2/2021 X Port Kaituma 22/2/2021 X Matthew’s Ridge 23/2/2021 X Waramuri X Manawarin X Kumaka District Hospital 23/3/2021 X Kwebanna X 2 Suddie 17/2/2021 X Charity 10/3/2021 X Anna Regina 15/3/2021 X Supanaam 17/3/2021 X Hust Diren 22/3/2021 X Windsor Castle 23/3/2021 X Abram’s Zuil 24/03/2021 X Queenstown 25/3/2021 X Oscar Joseph Hospital 24/3/2021 x 3 Parika 15/3/2021 X Goed Intent 22/3/2021 X Versailles 17/3/2021 X Leguan 10/3/2021 X Den Amstel 17/3/2021 X Wakenaam 17/3/2021 X West Demerara Hospital 25/3/2021 X 18/3/2021 19/3/2021 Tuschen 20/3/2021 X 22/3/2021 23/3/2021 24/3/2021 Leonora 25/3/2021 X 4 GPHC 11/2/2021 X 11/2/2021 12/2/2021 Enmore 15/2/2021 X 22/2/2021 Diamond 25/2/2021 X Vaccination Centre (Brickdam) 5/3/2021 X 15/3/2021 16/3/2021 17/3/2021 17/3/2021 Unity 24/3/2021 X Clonbrook 24/3/2021 X Ann’s Grove X Victoria X Mahaica X 22/3/2021 23/3/2021 24/3/2021 Herstelling 24/3/2021 X 24/3/2021 Melanie Health Centre 24/3/2021 X BV Health Centre 24/3/2021 X Lusignan Health Centre 24/3/2021 X Eccles 24/3/2021 X Soesdyke Health Centre 24/3/2021 X 24/3/2021 24/3/2021 25/3/2021 25/2/2021 26/3/2021 27/3/2021 30/3/2021 30/3/2021 1/4/2021 1/4/2021 Private Hospitals Davis Memorial Hospital 16/3/2021 St. Joseph Mercy Hospital 16/01/2021 Woodlands Hospital 15/3/2021 X Balwant Singh 13/2/2021 5 Fort Wellington 16/02/2021 X Bush Lot 12/3/2021 X Mahaicony 17/3/2021 X High Dam Health Centre 22/03/2021 X Rosignol 17/03/2021 X 6 New Amsterdam 17/2/2021 X Skeldon 17/2/2021 X No. 47 Village Health Centre 15/3/2021 X Port Mourant Health Centre 15/3/2021 X Brothers Health Centre 15/3/2021 X Mibicuri 18/3/2021 X 7 Bartica 19/2/2021 X Kamarang 11/3/2021 X X Four Mile 22/3/2021 X X 23/3/2021 24/3/2021 25/3/2021 26/3/2021 27-28/3/2021 30/3/2021-31-3/2021 1/4/2021-2/4/2021 4/4/2021 7/4/2021 8 Mahdia 24/2/2021 X Kato (Rovering Team) 12/3/2021 X 11/3/2021 19/3/2021 21/3/2021 24/3/2021 28/3/2021 31/3/2021 1/4/2021 3/4/2021 5/4/2021 9 Lethem 23/2/2021 X Annai 12/3/2021 X Aishalton 15/3/2021 X Sandcreek 18/3/2021 X 10 Linden 16/2/2021 X 19/3/2021 Kwakwani 10/3/2021 X Leticia Holder X One Mile X Amelia’s Ward X