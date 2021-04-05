Guyana is becoming increasingly multicultural

Dear Editor,

Guyana is becoming increasingly multicultural. This multiculturalism is manifested in the fact that Guyanese of different ethnicities and religions participate in major religious and national festivals such as Easter, Phagwah and Mashramani.

I believe we are today much more tolerant and accommodating of our diversity especially when it comes to race and religion. This speaks well of us as a society and as a nation. Let us continue to embrace the principles of love, peace, brotherhood and compassion. These are indeed the defining characteristics of a morally just and enlightened society.

Yours truly,

Hydar Ally