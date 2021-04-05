Gorg leads NY Tri State U-15s to win in D/N game at DCC

Kaiteur News

By Sean Devers

An incisive spell of fast bowling by Arya Gorg and a 51-run stand between Shwethan Saharsh and Utkarsh Srivastava powered the New York Tri State U-15s to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over host DCC under lights on Saturday night in their fifth match on their Guyana tour.

DCC U-15s batted first in a game reduced to a 35-over contest and despite a well-crafted 44 from 98 balls from Romeo Deonarine the home team slipped from a very good position of 89-2 to be restricted to 112-5 when their 35 overs expired as Gorg, in a Man-of-the-Match performance, captured three wickets for 27 runs.

The Americans, led by Saharsh, who made 36 from 66 balls and found the small boundary at the Queenstown venue three times, reached 113-3 with 39 deliveries to spare.

Saharsh, who fell with scores tied, shared in partnerships of 41 for the second wicket with Tanish Dongre (23) and 51 with Srivastava, who finished unbeaten on 20.

DCC, which produced West Indies Test players such as Maurice Fernandes (the first West Indies Captain to win a Test match), Lance Gibbs, Clive Lloyd, Roy Fredericks, Roger Harper and Travis Dowlin, opted to bat in the Day/Night battle.

DCC lost Keshawn Silas (2) when he was removed by left-arm Pacer Ali Virk at 16-1.

The little Jaydon Dowlin, son of West Indies Women’s selector Travis Dowlin, joined the set Deonarine and played the supporting role before he was run out for 16 at 66-2.

Jonathan Van Lange, who has represented Guyana at the Junior level in Cricket and Table Tennis, joined Deonarine who continued to look organised at the crease and together they put DCC in a comfortable position at 89-2.

But once Gorg removed Deonarine and Van Lange in the space of nine runs and dismissed Romel Singh (3) at 108-5, DCC could only reach 112.

When the US lads began their reply the lost Nikhil Mudaliar (2) when he was removed by Lamar Seecharran at 20-1 before Dongre and Saharsh saw the 50 posted before Dongre was run out at 61-2.

Saharsh and Srivastava both looked solid but with partnership just past 50 and with the scores tied, Saharsh fell to Dowlin.

But Srivastava and fast bowling all-rounder Anirudh Bolisetty saw the tourists to their second win.

This tour, hosted by the GCA, has been hit hard by the adverse weather and after two consecutive games were washed out in the City the visitors journeyed to Berbice where they lost to Albion.

The had a no-result against GCC at MYO after Rivaldo Phillips scored a century before beating a combined GT line up at Everest and losing to Transport Sports Club at Bourda.

The match against MYO which was set for the MYO ground yesterday was washed out and will be now be played today (Easter Monday) at the same venue.