GGA, Nexgen GA extend condolences to Ming family

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the Ming family following the loss of Colin Ming, a small man in stature but one who was a giant in many ways.

Colin was a friend and mentor to many and he loved sports with a passion that few understood, a drive for excitement and performance that crossed motor racing, golf, and business. His very nature made him a success at everything he attempted and his accomplishments were great and many.

One of his overriding passions was the promotion of sports to youths, especially those in need and it was in that spirit he donated hundreds of Golf clubs to the Nexgen Golf Academy for the school programme. Today and in the years to come, thousands of children will benefit from his unselfish generosity.

But he gave not only material things but that which was most important, his time and knowledge, starting a Kids Camp at the Academy last year. One of his last conversations on Thursday was to realize a dream that Guyana would produce a few world class golfers.

It is said that the ones who matter most are the ones that are taken too soon and Colin will be sorely missed by many but his contributions to Guyana, in sports, business and generosity will continue in his memory.

A man’s success in life is not measured by his possessions but by the lives he touched and changed and for those reasons Colin Ming was and will always be remembered as a great and successful man.

Gone but never forgotten, our friend will remain in our hearts forever.